Who, or what, is to blame for the Berkeley riot?
Last week, a planned talk by Breitbart senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos was canceled at the University of California, Berkeley after a protest turned violent, resulting in arson and property damage. As an alumnus of the university, I wrote about the incident last week, pledging not to donate to my alma mater until free speech was better tolerated on campus.
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|5 min
|factsdontmatteran...
|401
|CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High
|38 min
|Eastbaylexus
|1
|College students
|7 hr
|Earl
|2
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|8 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|12 hr
|WelbyMD
|17
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
