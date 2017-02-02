Who Knew There Were So Many Homophobi...

Who Knew There Were So Many Homophobic, Racist Xenophobes at Berkeley

Hundreds of liberals rioted at the University of California Berkeley Wednesday night -- burning stores, throwing Molotov cocktails and clashing with police. The rampaging mob forced the university to shut down an event featuring gay conservative firebrand and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

