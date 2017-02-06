UW student halts plan to bring 'alt-right' movement to campus
After strong opposition from both the administration and student body, University of Wisconsin student Daniel Dropik will not be pursuing to start a chapter of the American Freedom Party on campus. At the end of January, Dropik attempted to start a Madison chapter of the AFP and sought to bring the "alt-right" movement to campus.
