Ultrasound: Can Chirp Usurp UI?

Ultrasound: Can Chirp Usurp UI?

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: DesignLines

Now that motion , touch and voice are old hat, "touchless" looms large and lucrative as the next user interface of choice for consumer devices. Or so attendees at this year's Mobile World Congress are being told.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DesignLines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 min democrat 20,857
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 1 hr Paul 363
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 16 hr Dudley 40
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... 22 hr Death on 2 Legs 14
News New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig... Mon JustPharts 2
News Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati... Mon IwasborninOakland... 1
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC