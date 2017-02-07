UC Berkeley's descent from place of l...

UC Berkeley's descent from place of learning to victimology hothouse

Protesters hold signs while talking to students and others on the University of California, Berkeley, campus Feb. 2. Even before its students rioted in the streets, distressed that right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos would dare to open his mouth in their presence, UC Berkeley presented a visual illustration of the academy's decline from a place of learning to a victimology hothouse. Within walking distance on the Berkeley campus are emblems of both a vanished academic world and the diversity-industrial complex that ousted it.

