UC Berkeley Puts Oakland Police And Alameda County Sheriff's...

UC Berkeley is, for better or worse, going ahead with the scheduled appearance today by attention-starved Breitbart muckraker Milo Yiannopoulos, who like Charles Manson before him would like nothing better than to sow chaos across the American landscape and make us all happy to hate again, like our forefathers did more freely. And as the Chronicle's Matier & Ross report , UC Berkeley police are likely bringing in backup from UCSF and UC Davis to deal with the potentially massive security situation they have on their hands, and they've put the Alameda County Sheriff and Oakland police on notice, should they need their help when liberal students at the school lose their collective shit on Milo.

