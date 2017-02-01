UC Berkeley looking into staffer's ro...

UC Berkeley looking into staffer's role in Milo protest

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A portable light unit burns after protesters forced the cancellation of a talk by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. A portable light unit burns after protesters forced the cancellation of a talk by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why it Matters: Income inequality 11 hr Rocky 364
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 13 hr okiady 17
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 13 hr Barros chingon 351
News Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:... Sun APS 4
Fools rioting at UC Berkley Feb 4 Dudley 10
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb 3 Homophobic 2
Paid For By The Democrats Feb 3 longwaysoff 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC