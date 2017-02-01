UC Berkeley looking into staffer's role in Milo protest
A portable light unit burns after protesters forced the cancellation of a talk by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. A portable light unit burns after protesters forced the cancellation of a talk by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|11 hr
|Rocky
|364
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|13 hr
|okiady
|17
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|13 hr
|Barros chingon
|351
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|Sun
|APS
|4
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Feb 4
|Dudley
|10
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Paid For By The Democrats
|Feb 3
|longwaysoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC