UC Berkeley hosting Rep. Barbara Lee talk about health, Obamacare
Affordable, high-quality healthcare is a fundamental human right, according to Congresswoman Lee, who was trained as a psychiatric social worker, and she wants to make sure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to it. Rep.Barbara Lee spoke at a town hall meeting at the Ed Roberts Campus in Berkeley, Calif., on Jan. 17, 2015.
