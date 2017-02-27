UC Berkeley hosting Rep. Barbara Lee talk about health, Obamacare

UC Berkeley hosting Rep. Barbara Lee ...

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, will be the featured speaker at "Fighting for Health Equity in 2017 and Beyond" on March 13 at UC Berkeley. The event, sponsored by the Berkeley Center for Social Medicine, the Schools of Social Welfare and Public Health at UC Berkeley, and by Samuel Merritt University, will be from 4 to 5 p.m. in Room 2050 of the Valley Life Sciences Building.

