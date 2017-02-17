UC Berkeley Black Student Union hails opening of resource center, but deplores lack of funding

Alarmed by recent local and national events, a student group is lobbying UC Berkeley with renewed vigor to fund the operation of a black student resource center. "After Milo Yiannopoulos' recent visit to our campus and the results of the 2016 presidential election, the Black Student Union finds it even more imperative that we advocate for a safe space for Black bodies on this campus," the group said in a news release this week.

