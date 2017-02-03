U.C. Berkeley Protests Spark First Amendment Debate
University of California, Berkeley is known for fostering decades of progressive protest movements - so it's no surprise that the campus experienced widespread protests earlier this week in response to an event featuring far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. It's far from the first time a Yiannopoulos speaking event was canceled because of protests, which occur regularly at his events.
