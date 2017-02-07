Twitter user exposes creep who attacked Trump fan at Berkeley, it's worse than we expected
Honestly, it is completely insane to me what people will post on Facebook or Twitter. Even when it is completely condemning and shows that they are majorly guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|29 min
|slick willie expl...
|368
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|5 hr
|Sandra ahumada
|5
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|6 hr
|Well Well
|19
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|21 hr
|Rocky
|364
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Sun
|Dudley
|4
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Feb 4
|Dudley
|10
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC