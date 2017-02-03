Tomi Lahren Blasts Berkeley Protester...

Tomi Lahren Blasts Berkeley Protesters as - Militant Herd of...

22 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

"The unloving and intolerant left will stop at nothing, literally nothing, to ensure conservatives don't have a voice," TheBlaze host says Tomi Lahren blasted University of California, Berkeley protesters as a "militant herd of triggered crybabies" for causing chaos that forced the school to evacuate Breitbart editor Milo Yiannapoulos before he was scheduled to speak earlier this week. "I don't care what your leftist posse or professors told you, it is not OK, nor is it protected expression, to attack people or set fires because someone else's free speech offends you," the conservative Blaze host said on Thursday night during her "Final Thoughts" segment.

