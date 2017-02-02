Today in Trump tweets: February 2, 2017
President Donald Trump threatened early Thursday morning to yank federal funding from the University of California, Berkeley, after violence forced the school to cancel a scheduled speaking event by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Masked protestors set fires and hurled Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police, according to the university, causing property destruction and pushing school officials to cancel Yiannopoulos' event for public safety.
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|9 hr
|Barros chingon
|331
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|10 hr
|Fuller Brush
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|11 hr
|Listen
|6
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|15 hr
|jaykayel
|1
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|15 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|15 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|178
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|16 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|1
