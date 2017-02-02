Today in Trump tweets: February 2, 2017

President Donald Trump threatened early Thursday morning to yank federal funding from the University of California, Berkeley, after violence forced the school to cancel a scheduled speaking event by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Masked protestors set fires and hurled Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police, according to the university, causing property destruction and pushing school officials to cancel Yiannopoulos' event for public safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.