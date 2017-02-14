TODAY: Berkeley Prof, author Arlie Ru...

TODAY: Berkeley Prof, author Arlie Russell Hochschild talks Trump voters, Tea Party

Are they different from the Tea Party that amorphous grassroots organization of conservatives that took the nation by a storm? These are two of the questions to be discussed today when I interview via Facebook and Twitter Live, renowned sociologist and author, Arlie Russell Hochchild. Hochchild is a professor at University of California Berkeley, a hotbed of liberalism.

