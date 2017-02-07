Thugs Indulge Their Weimar Dreams and...

Thugs Indulge Their Weimar Dreams and Become the Totalitarians They Claim to Hate: New at Reason

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

It's tough being a heroic anti-Nazi street fighter when you're the closest thing to a Nazi around. Last week, anti-fascist protesters showed up in Berkeley, California, to courageously battle the Nazi supporters of alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 29 min slick willie expl... 368
News Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:... 5 hr Sandra ahumada 5
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 6 hr Well Well 19
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Dan 20,813
News Why it Matters: Income inequality 21 hr Rocky 364
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Sun Dudley 4
Fools rioting at UC Berkley Feb 4 Dudley 10
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Alameda County was issued at February 07 at 9:33AM PST

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,159 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC