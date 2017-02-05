Thousands Protest Trump's Immigration...

Thousands Protest Trump's Immigration Policies At Civic Center Saturday

Read more: Sfist

Thousands gathered Saturday for a rally at SF's Civic Center Plaza in protest of President Trump's executive orders calling for a Mexican border wall and banning travelers and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations. As KRON 4 reports , the non-violent demonstration featured speakers from different immigrant groups telling their stories.

