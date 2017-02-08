Thief takes UC Berkeley GOP signup list after Milo visit

Masked "black bloc" anarchists break the student union windows on UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza during protest of right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos Feb. 1, 2017. Masked "black bloc" anarchists break the student union windows on UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza during protest of right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos Feb. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.