These Oscar-Nominated Documentaries Tell Intimate Stories Of Syria's Civil War
Watani: My Homeland follows Hala Kamil and her family as they move from Aleppo, Syria, to a small German city that welcomes refugees. Alina Emrich/Courtesy of Dish Communications hide caption Watani: My Homeland follows Hala Kamil and her family as they move from Aleppo, Syria, to a small German city that welcomes refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|8 hr
|Dudley
|341
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Thu
|eye dint say dat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Feb 21
|Inquisitor
|30
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|13
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC