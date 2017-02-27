The threat to campus free speech comes from Republicans, too
Last Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos warned of dangers to free speech on American campuses. "The faculty, from adjunct professors to deans, tell you what to do, what to say, and more ominously, what to think," she told the Conservative Political Action Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 min
|democrat
|20,857
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Paul
|363
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|16 hr
|Dudley
|40
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|22 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|14
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|Mon
|JustPharts
|2
|Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati...
|Mon
|IwasborninOakland...
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC