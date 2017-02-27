The threat to campus free speech come...

The threat to campus free speech comes from Republicans, too

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Last Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos warned of dangers to free speech on American campuses. "The faculty, from adjunct professors to deans, tell you what to do, what to say, and more ominously, what to think," she told the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 min democrat 20,857
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 1 hr Paul 363
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 16 hr Dudley 40
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... 22 hr Death on 2 Legs 14
News New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig... Mon JustPharts 2
News Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati... Mon IwasborninOakland... 1
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC