The Politicization of Everything

The Politicization of Everything

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

There is a quote that is often attributed to former U.S. Representative Barney Frank: "'Government' is simply the name we give to the things we choose to do together." When Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick quoted Rep. Frank at the 2008 Democratic National Convention, I just rolled my eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 9 hr Dudley 393
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... 17 hr New Age Spiritual... 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Thu Tia 17,461
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Tue jaykayel 21
News Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:... Feb 7 Sandra ahumada 5
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Feb 6 Rocky 364
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,215 • Total comments across all topics: 278,725,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC