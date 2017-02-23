The lesson of Milo Yiannopoulos? You can't queer the alt-right.
For a while, the future of tech-reviewer turned alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was as bright as his roots were dark. Through his editorial post at Breitbart News, he had cultivated a sizable audience, scored a controversial book deal, indulged in unsettling photo spreads that tagged him a "burgeoning cultural icon," and recently attracted Richard Spencer levels of public hostility, the promise of his presence inspiring violent protests at University of California, Berkeley ; University of California, Davis ; and University of Washington during his " Dangerous [Expletive] " tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|Dudley
|341
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Thu
|eye dint say dat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Feb 21
|Inquisitor
|30
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|13
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC