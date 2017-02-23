The lesson of Milo Yiannopoulos? You can't queer the alt-right.

For a while, the future of tech-reviewer turned alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was as bright as his roots were dark. Through his editorial post at Breitbart News, he had cultivated a sizable audience, scored a controversial book deal, indulged in unsettling photo spreads that tagged him a "burgeoning cultural icon," and recently attracted Richard Spencer levels of public hostility, the promise of his presence inspiring violent protests at University of California, Berkeley ; University of California, Davis ; and University of Washington during his " Dangerous [Expletive] " tour.

