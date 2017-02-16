The country star brings tour to Mountain View and Sacramento area. Here's how to get tickets.
Chris Stapleton performs on stage at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, April 23, 2016. The country music superstar performs June 2 at Shoreline Amphitheatre at Mountain View and June 3 at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Wed
|southern at heart
|417
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|fascist leads anti-fascist protest??????
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|1
|How the black community took banking into their...
|Feb 13
|Sheeny Curse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC