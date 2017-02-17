The Assault of Free Speech on Univers...

The Assault of Free Speech on University Campuses

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Over a thousand angry students at the University of California-Berkeley recently welcomed an invited conservative speaker to their campus by staging a noisy reception, which caused an estimated $100,000 in property damage. Some believe the reception was well-funded and organized, and it was another planned campus disorder aimed at silencing free speech in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... 2 hr Hostis Publicus 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr mexico 20,845
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 18 hr Dudley 407
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Feb 15 Death on 2 Legs 18
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
fascist leads anti-fascist protest?????? Feb 14 banhypocrites 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alameda County was issued at February 19 at 4:22PM PST

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 279,000,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC