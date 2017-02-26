Sunday Show a " February 26, 2017

Sunday Show a " February 26, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPFA-FM Berkeley

In the first hour Ruth Conniff, editor-in-chief of The Progressive, will discuss the progressive agenda in the age of Trump. In the the second hour Richard Wolff, Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Massachusetts, and currently a visiting professor at the New School University in New York, spoke in Berkeley last week: An Continued It's our ongoing mission to create and curate a unique mix of informed public affairs, culture and arts that provokes thought and reaction on a complexity of issues facing our listeners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPFA-FM Berkeley.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig... 3 hr JustPharts 2
News Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati... 4 hr IwasborninOakland... 1
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 7 hr TerriB1 38
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 9 hr American Independent 355
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 21 Blacks 5
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,739 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC