Sunday Show a " February 26, 2017
In the first hour Ruth Conniff, editor-in-chief of The Progressive, will discuss the progressive agenda in the age of Trump. In the the second hour Richard Wolff, Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Massachusetts, and currently a visiting professor at the New School University in New York, spoke in Berkeley last week: An Continued It's our ongoing mission to create and curate a unique mix of informed public affairs, culture and arts that provokes thought and reaction on a complexity of issues facing our listeners.
