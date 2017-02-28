Shuttered drone startup Lily Robotics details failure, refund plans in bankruptcy filing
Filing for bankruptcy this week, failed drone startup Lily Robotics said it has the cash to make good on its promise to reimburse the more than 60,000 customers who paid for, but never received, the company's hyped-up flying cameras. In documents submitted in federal court on Monday, the San Francisco startup provided a detailed account of the fall of the company that once promised eager fans a waterproof camera drone that would launch when thrown in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|4 min
|Knoxxie
|371
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|43
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mon
|Death on 2 Legs
|14
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|Mon
|JustPharts
|2
|Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati...
|Mon
|IwasborninOakland...
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC