Shuttered drone startup Lily Robotics...

Shuttered drone startup Lily Robotics details failure, refund plans in bankruptcy filing

16 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Filing for bankruptcy this week, failed drone startup Lily Robotics said it has the cash to make good on its promise to reimburse the more than 60,000 customers who paid for, but never received, the company's hyped-up flying cameras. In documents submitted in federal court on Monday, the San Francisco startup provided a detailed account of the fall of the company that once promised eager fans a waterproof camera drone that would launch when thrown in the air.

