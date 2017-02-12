SF Beer Week

The 2017 SF Beer Week - a 10-day beer festival that embraces the entire Bay Area - kicked off Friday night, with more than 900 beer events unfolding over the coming days. Apropos for a Sunday, today's schedule includes several beer brunches, such as the Beer Pancakapocalypse at Oakland's Pacific Coast Brewing.

