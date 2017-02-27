Saving Bay Area hospitals

Bay Area politicians unveiled a new plan aimed at stopping a wave of hospital closures in California, including Berkeley's Alta Bates Hospital, slated for closure as early as 2020, by giving the state Attorney General the authority to review the impact of the decision before allowing it to move forward. The legislation, authored by state Sen. Nancy Skinner , focuses on not-for-profit hospitals, such as Kaiser, Alta Bates and Summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.