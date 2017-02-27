Saving Bay Area hospitals
Bay Area politicians unveiled a new plan aimed at stopping a wave of hospital closures in California, including Berkeley's Alta Bates Hospital, slated for closure as early as 2020, by giving the state Attorney General the authority to review the impact of the decision before allowing it to move forward. The legislation, authored by state Sen. Nancy Skinner , focuses on not-for-profit hospitals, such as Kaiser, Alta Bates and Summit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 min
|Paul
|361
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|49 min
|Harold Blockman
|20,854
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|12 hr
|Dudley
|40
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|17 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|14
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|23 hr
|JustPharts
|2
|Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati...
|Mon
|IwasborninOakland...
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC