Review: Twins' secrets lurk in 'Years...

Review: Twins' secrets lurk in 'Years in the Hundreds' in Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

There's an odd cultural fascination with twins, especially identical twins. There are any number of stories of such siblings that involve a secret language or other way of communicating that's all their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 37 min Inquisitor 39
News New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig... 4 hr JustPharts 2
News Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati... 5 hr IwasborninOakland... 1
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 10 hr American Independent 355
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 21 Blacks 5
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,189,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC