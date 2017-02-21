Report: Man repeatedly disposing of body lice in UC Berkeley buildings
File photo taken inside UC Berkeley's Recreational Sports Facility Michael Macor/ The Chronicle MANDATORY CREDIT FOR PHOTOG AND SF CHRONICLE/ -MAGS OUT File photo taken inside UC Berkeley's Recreational Sports Facility Michael Macor/ The Chronicle MANDATORY CREDIT FOR PHOTOG AND SF CHRONICLE/ -MAGS OUT Vivian Salazar, Ann Kwong and Micah Aveno suit up into their gear for a Goal Ball practice for the visually and non visually impaired at UC Berkeley's Recreation Sports facility, in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday April 18, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|7 hr
|American Independent
|339
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|10 hr
|eye dint say dat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|30
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Tue
|Blacks
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Tue
|Blacks
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|13
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC