Police detain suspect in stabbing of Berkeley school staffer

A staff member of a school in Berkeley was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday afternoon by a suspect who was quickly captured by police, officials said. The stabbing, which allegedly took place at a school on the 2100 block of Sixth Street, was reported to the Berkeley Police Department about 1:46 p.m, police said.

