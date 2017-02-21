Police detain suspect in stabbing of Berkeley school staffer
A staff member of a school in Berkeley was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday afternoon by a suspect who was quickly captured by police, officials said. The stabbing, which allegedly took place at a school on the 2100 block of Sixth Street, was reported to the Berkeley Police Department about 1:46 p.m, police said.
