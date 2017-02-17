Piedmont midcentury designed by John Hans Ostwald asks $1.8 million
Noted for joining Swiss chalet architecture with modern architecture, John Hans Ostwald was responsible for several noted midcentury designs in the East Bay. Featuring four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, the house features signature tall glass walls, skylights, wraparound deck, and vaulted ceilings.
