Photo Flash: Berkeley Playhouse Presents East Bay Premiere of Billy Elliot the Musical
Berkeley Playhouse continues their ninth season of professional theater for family audiences with the East Bay premiere of Elton John's Tony Award-winning musical, Billy Elliot the Musical. The company's first staging of the musical adaptation of the 2000 hit film includes thirty actors under the age of fifteen in two separate casts working alongside a company of professional adult actors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Thu
|American Independent
|339
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Thu
|eye dint say dat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|30
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|13
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC