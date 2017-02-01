Peoplea s Park on list of potential UC Berkeley housing sites
The roughly 3-acre, university-owned park, east of Telegraph Avenue and bounded by Haste Street, Bowditch Street and Dwight Way, is among nine possible future housing sites listed in a report of the university's Housing Master Plan Task Force intended, for now, only as a "draft for discussion and input." BERKELEY - Almost half a century after riots that were sparked in part by development plans, UC Berkeley is looking to People's Park as one possible site for much-needed student housing.
