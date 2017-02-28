North Berkeley Wine Walk a savory benefit for local middle school
North Berkeley is gearing up for another community-friendly event, the fourth annual Gourmet Ghetto Wine Walk on March 9. It promises to be an enjoyable evening of strolling into businesses for small bites and local production wines, along with some craft beers. Doors will be open at some 20 locations along Shattuck Avenue and Vine Street, inviting participants to sample special tastings of chocolates, nuts, olive oil and olives, soups, cheeses, pizza, local honey and other sweet and savory treats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|3 hr
|Your Aunt Dot
|41
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|6 hr
|Mick
|369
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mon
|Death on 2 Legs
|14
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|Mon
|JustPharts
|2
|Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati...
|Mon
|IwasborninOakland...
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC