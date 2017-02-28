North Berkeley Wine Walk a savory benefit for local middle school

North Berkeley is gearing up for another community-friendly event, the fourth annual Gourmet Ghetto Wine Walk on March 9. It promises to be an enjoyable evening of strolling into businesses for small bites and local production wines, along with some craft beers. Doors will be open at some 20 locations along Shattuck Avenue and Vine Street, inviting participants to sample special tastings of chocolates, nuts, olive oil and olives, soups, cheeses, pizza, local honey and other sweet and savory treats.

