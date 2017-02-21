New Taker for Berkeley's Cafe Rouge S...

New Taker for Berkeley's Cafe Rouge Space: Pompette

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Tablehopper

The sadness over the closure of Marsha McBride's beloved ~CAFE ROUGE~ after 20 years on Fourth Street in Berkeley can be a bit softened with the exciting news of what is taking its place, ~POMPETTE~ . Chef David Visick, an alum of Chez Panisse and SF's Cafe Kati , is taking over the space with his wife, Caramia Visick, who worked at Bay Wolf before launching her jewelry line and shop when their son was born - she will be running front of house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tablehopper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 4 hr southern at heart 335
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 17 hr Inquisitor 30
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr mexico 20,851
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Tue Blacks 5
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Tue Blacks 4
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... Mon Hostis Publicus 13
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Feb 15 Death on 2 Legs 18
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC