New Taker for Berkeley's Cafe Rouge Space: Pompette
The sadness over the closure of Marsha McBride's beloved ~CAFE ROUGE~ after 20 years on Fourth Street in Berkeley can be a bit softened with the exciting news of what is taking its place, ~POMPETTE~ . Chef David Visick, an alum of Chez Panisse and SF's Cafe Kati , is taking over the space with his wife, Caramia Visick, who worked at Bay Wolf before launching her jewelry line and shop when their son was born - she will be running front of house.
