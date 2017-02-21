New body positive and depression supp...

New body positive and depression support groups welcome SF State students

SF State will soon offer two new support groups to help students work through issues surrounding depression and body image. The Counseling and Psychological Services Center at SF State determined the need for the additional programs based on topics that continued to come up during one-on-one sessions.

