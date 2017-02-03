Needed In Response To The Berkeley Riot: A New "Dear...
Steve Sailer has brought forward the suggestion from a reader that the Department of Education should send a Dear Colleague letter to the Chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley in response to the suppression of the First Amendment at UCB. This is just the sort of action President Trump and Education Secretary-Designate Betsy DeVos should take.
Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|338
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|8 hr
|Dave
|3
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|11 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Sat
|Dudley
|10
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Fri
|Homophobic
|2
|Paid For By The Democrats
|Fri
|longwaysoff
|1
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Feb 2
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC