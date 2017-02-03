Needed In Response To The Berkeley Ri...

Needed In Response To The Berkeley Riot: A New "Dear...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: VDARE

Steve Sailer has brought forward the suggestion from a reader that the Department of Education should send a Dear Colleague letter to the Chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley in response to the suppression of the First Amendment at UCB. This is just the sort of action President Trump and Education Secretary-Designate Betsy DeVos should take.

Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 1 hr The Real Donald T... 338
News Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:... 8 hr Dave 3
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 11 hr Prophet Atlantis 15
Fools rioting at UC Berkley Sat Dudley 10
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Fri Homophobic 2
Paid For By The Democrats Fri longwaysoff 1
News Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest... Feb 2 YIDFELLAS v USA 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,717 • Total comments across all topics: 278,573,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC