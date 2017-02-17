NASA photograph

High performance materials and structures are needed for safe and affordable next generation exploration systems such as transit vehicles, habitats, and power systems. NASA has selected proposals for the creation of two multi-disciplinary, university-led research institutes that will focus on the development of technologies critical to extending human presence deeper into our solar system.

