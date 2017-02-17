Milo Yiannopoulos's 'important perspective' to be shared at CPAC
Controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference just south of Washington, D.C., next week. Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, tweeted Saturday: "We think free speech includes hearing Milo's important perspective."
