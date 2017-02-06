Memo to UC Berkeley, freedom of speech is more than speech you agree with: Editorial
Protestors watch a bonefire on Sproul Plaza during a rally against the scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The cancellation last week of a speech by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California at Berkeley was, according to a university spokesman, "not a proud night for this campus, the home of the free speech movement."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|32 min
|Rocky
|364
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|2 hr
|okiady
|17
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Barros chingon
|351
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|Sun
|APS
|4
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Feb 4
|Dudley
|10
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Paid For By The Democrats
|Feb 3
|longwaysoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC