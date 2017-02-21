Marin Voice: Victory Village an ideal opportunity and site for affordable senior housing
Developers are planning a 54-unit senior housing center at 2626 Sir Francis Drake Blvd. in Fairfax, a 20-acre site that formerly owned by Christ Lutheran Church. The Victory Village project, proposed by Resources for Community Development, a Berkeley-based nonprofit, will be affordable to extremely low and low-income households.
