Man disposed of body lice in UC Berkeley buildings
Students and staff members at UC Berkeley are being warned about an unidentified man who is depositing body lice in several buildings Email says the man will take a hand full of paper towels and a trash bin into a restroom stall where he wipes off body lice before depositing live insets into bin The email also noted that the individual would sit for 'hours' in an unspecified lounge area wiping off the lice from his body The school's 'pest management team has been called out over concerns about lice and that they've responded,' a statement reads Students and staff members at UC Berkeley are being warned about an unidentified man who is depositing body lice in several buildings on campus.
