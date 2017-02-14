Lemons: Does Berkeley Riot Over 'Dang...

Lemons: Does Berkeley Riot Over 'Dangerous Faggot Tour' Justify Changes to Arizona RICO Laws?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Milo agonistes? On the contrary, the left's mania for confirmation bias plays right into the hands of Yiannopoulos and his allies. It requires a unique type of shamelessness to invoke the names of Martin Luther King Jr. and Cesar Chavez while pimping a bill that targets the rights of free speech and assembly as enshrined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 29 min Mick 414
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr guess what 20,829
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 8 hr banhypocrites 2
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... 8 hr banhypocrites 2
fascist leads anti-fascist protest?????? 9 hr banhypocrites 1
News How the black community took banking into their... Mon Sheeny Curse 1
College students Feb 10 Earl 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC