Lemons: Does Berkeley Riot Over 'Dangerous Faggot Tour' Justify Changes to Arizona RICO Laws?

Milo agonistes? On the contrary, the left's mania for confirmation bias plays right into the hands of Yiannopoulos and his allies. It requires a unique type of shamelessness to invoke the names of Martin Luther King Jr. and Cesar Chavez while pimping a bill that targets the rights of free speech and assembly as enshrined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

