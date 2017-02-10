Left Attacks ACLU for Defending Milo ...

Left Attacks ACLU for Defending Milo Yiannopoulos' Right to Free Speech

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The New York Observer

On February 1, Breitbart technology editor and right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak at the University of California-Berkeley. Students at the university protested his speech, and radicals-many of whom may not have been students-turned violent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How the black community took banking into their... 16 min Sheeny Curse 1
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 hr Lipstick3409 419
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High Sat Eastbaylexus 1
College students Fri Earl 2
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Feb 10 WelbyMD 17
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Feb 7 jaykayel 21
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC