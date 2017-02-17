LA Times Investigates 'Black Bloc' Anti-Milo Rioters, but Cal-Berkeley Won't
Imagine if the speaker whose event got canceled was the likes of Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards or communist Angela Davis? Food for thought. A reporter for the Los Angeles Times managed to pull off something the University of California-Berkeley has thus far failed to do in the wake of violent protests that shut down an event featuring anti-feminist provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos: track down the thugs.
