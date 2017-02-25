Kitty cafe to expand with $162,500 grant
The first of its kind cat cafe and adoption center based in Oakland is expanding with the help of a $162,500 grant from a foundation aimed at saving animals' lives, foundation officials said. The grant will allow Cat Town Cafe at 29th Street and Broadway to grow to 1,500 square feet and save the lives of cats that won't do well in its current adoption space, such as noise-sensitive cats.
