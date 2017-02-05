Ketchup or PFAS with those fries? Researchers raise concerns about chemicals in fast food packaging
As if cheeseburgers, fries and microwave popcorn weren't enough of a dietary worry, now comes word that fast food packaging is also a cause for concern. In a paper published last week , federal government and university researchers report finding chemicals from a suspect family of compounds in the wrappers and containers of one out of every three sandwiches, burgers, desserts and bread tested from many leading fast food chains.
