Ketchup or PFAS with those fries? Researchers raise concerns about chemicals in fast food packaging

As if cheeseburgers, fries and microwave popcorn weren't enough of a dietary worry, now comes word that fast food packaging is also a cause for concern. In a paper published last week , federal government and university researchers report finding chemicals from a suspect family of compounds in the wrappers and containers of one out of every three sandwiches, burgers, desserts and bread tested from many leading fast food chains.

