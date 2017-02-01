Kellyanne Conway on Berkeley Riots & Democrat Party: A Bunch of ...
This morning on Fox & Friends , Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway discussed the violent riots and protests that took place last night on the University of Berkeley, California campus in an effort to shut down free speech. The counselor to President Donald Trump stated that she would like to do a survey of those who were protesting to see if they even knew what they were protesting.
