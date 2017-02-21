International nutritionist visiting M...

International nutritionist visiting Massey

A leading nutritionist who specialises in indigenous peoples' food systems, is visiting Massey University for five weeks to partner on a project with the School of Public Health. Fulbright Specialist Professor Harriet Kuhnlein from the University of Hawai'i in Manoa and McGill University, Canada, began her work with Massey on Monday.

