International nutritionist visiting Massey
A leading nutritionist who specialises in indigenous peoples' food systems, is visiting Massey University for five weeks to partner on a project with the School of Public Health. Fulbright Specialist Professor Harriet Kuhnlein from the University of Hawai'i in Manoa and McGill University, Canada, began her work with Massey on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|12 hr
|American Independent
|339
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|14 hr
|eye dint say dat
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Tue
|Inquisitor
|30
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 21
|Blacks
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|13
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC